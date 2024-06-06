Eflin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks across four innings. He struck out three.

Eflin was activated from the 15-day IL for Wednesday's start and was yanked on 55 pitches. He was expected to be under a pitch count after only being stretched out to 40 pitches during his recovery from a back injury. The 30-year-old had to shake off a little rust, allowing all three hits and both runs in the first inning before retiring nine straight batters to close out the start. While Eflin will likely remain limited for the next few starts, he's worth a look in his next projected start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Cubs.