Eflin (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Eflin will slot back into the rotation for the series finale in Miami after missing just over the minimum 15 days while recovering from lower-back inflammation. Because Eflin didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment while he was on the shelf, manager Kevin Cash acknowledged that the right-hander could face some light restrictions with his workload Wednesday, per MLB.com. Eflin threw a 40-pitch bullpen session consisting of two simulated innings Sunday, so Cash suggested that the Rays would wait and see how Eflin is feeling around the three-inning mark Wednesday before deciding how much longer he'll end up working.