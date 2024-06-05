The Rays reinstated Eflin (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Marlins in Miami.

Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Justin Sterner to Triple-A Durham to clear the way for Eflin's return to the 26-man active roster. Eflin missed just over the minimum 15 days while recovering from lower-back inflammation, and the Rays signed off on him returning from the IL without a rehab assignment after he completed a 40-pitch, two-inning simulated bullpen session Sunday. According to MLB.com, manager Kevin Cash suggested that Eflin could face some limitations with his workload Wednesday, but the Rays will wait and see how the right-hander fares as the game unfolds before making any decisions on whether to cut his start short.