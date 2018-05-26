Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Role to increase
Swihart has been told to start working out at first base, and he could start some games behind the plate, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Swihart went from potentially being designated for assignment to a valuable utility player off the bench, after the Red Sox surprisingly designated Hanley Ramirez on Friday to clear out a roster sport for the returning Dustin Pedroia (knee). Swihart has just four major-league innings at first base, but could be a platoon partner to Mitch Moreland. As a catcher, he's caught just two innings this season. but manager Alex Cora is taking a fresh look at Swihart behind the dish. "I do feel, little by little, the way we talk in the locker room, why not (start Swihart at catcher)? We've been going a long time with the two guys (Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon). Obviously they're swinging the bat better, they're doing a lot better. But I do think there will be certain spots we feel (Swihart) can catch." Swihart's started just four games and has 33 plate appearances this season, so he's going to be rusty.
