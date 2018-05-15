Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Back with big club
Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Poyner will take the roster spot of Carson Smith (shoulder), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move with a potentially serious injury. The 25-year-old owns a solid 2.25 ERA and 9:1 K:BB across eight innings this season and should work in middle innings during his time with the Red Sox.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Returns to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Recalled from Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Throws clean inning Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Rehab outing on tap Thursday•
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.