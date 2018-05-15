Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Poyner will take the roster spot of Carson Smith (shoulder), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move with a potentially serious injury. The 25-year-old owns a solid 2.25 ERA and 9:1 K:BB across eight innings this season and should work in middle innings during his time with the Red Sox.