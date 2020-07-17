site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Joining roster pool
RotoWire Staff
Jul 17, 2020
Poyner was added to the Red Sox's 60-player pool Friday.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment in January, but the team still wants him to begin working out at summer training. Poyner made 13 appearances in the majors last season and allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 11.2 innings.
