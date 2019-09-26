Play

Johnson will work as the primary pitcher Thursday against the Rangers, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.

Travis Lakins will open Thursday's series finale before giving way to Johnson. The southpaw, who hasn't pitched more than two innings all month, owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in seven appearances (5.2 innings) in September.

