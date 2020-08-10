Johnson (personal) was granted his release by the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Johnson recently left the alternate training site in Pawtucket without providing an explanation for his departure, but he'll now hit free agency. It's unclear whether the southpaw plans to play during the remainder of the 2020 season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he'll be free to sign elsewhere. Johnson was viewed as a candidate for Boston's major-league rotation this year and could serve as a starter if he returns in 2020.