Johnson is seeking other major-league opportunities following his release, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After Johnson left the Red Sox's alternate training site recently, there was some speculation that he could be opting out of the 2020 season. However, manager Ron Roenicke revealed Monday that the southpaw was unhappy that he was still in alternate camp. Since he didn't have any options remaining, Boston granted his release so he could seek opportunities elsewhere. While it's unclear whether he'll find a spot in a major-league rotation, Johnson appears committed to playing in 2020.