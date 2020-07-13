Johnson tossed three innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, throwing 38 pitches (24 strikes), Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Johnson was removed from the 40-man roster during the offseason, but the left-hander is looking like a candidate to be added to the 40-man as the team's No. 4 starter, per manager Ron Roenicke. "Yes, I do," the manager responded when asked whether he sees Johnson as a potential fourth starter. "We all do. Hopefully he continues [to progress]. We can build him up and then see where we are at the end." The Red Sox have two rotation spots open with Eduardo Rodriguez (illness) doubtful to be ready for the start of the season. Even if Johnson doesn't land in the rotation, it looks like he'd be part of the bullpen with two left-handers, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez, recovering from COVID-19.