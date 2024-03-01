Cron signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox had been looking for a right-handed hitting option to provide some competition for Bobby Dalbec for a reserve role and they've found it with Cron. Cron slashed just .248/.295/.434 with 12 homers in 278 plate appearances in 2023 while battling nagging back issues, so the 34-year-old is not a great bet to be healthy or effective. However, on a minor-league deal there is no downside. Cron does not figure to be a major threat to Triston Casas' playing time at first base.