Cron started at first base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's spring game against the Pirates.

Cron, who signed with Boston at the beginning of the month, made his Grapefruit League debut. He told CJ Haddad of MLB.com that it felt good to be out there, after the first baseman was limited to 71 games in 2023 due to a back injury. Cron is competing for a backup job at first base along with Bobby Dalbec. Of the two, Cron has a better track record of hitting MLB pitching.