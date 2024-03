Cron is tentatively scheduled to play his first game March 11, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cron was officially added to the spring training roster Sunday after signing with Boston on Friday. The Red Sox want a right-handed hitting complement to Triston Casas at first base, and Cron will begin his bid for the job next week. Bobby Dalbec is also part of the competition, but he has a minor-league option remaining which could influence the decision.