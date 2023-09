The Angels placed Cron on the 10-day injured list Sunday with lower back inflammation.

Cron's back injury has bothered him all season, and his most-recent move to the injured list will keep him out for the rest of the year, as there is just eight days remaining in the regular season. He'll finish 2023 with 12 homers and 37 RBI alongside a .248/.295/.434 slash line through 278 plate appearances. Mike Moustakas (forearm) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.