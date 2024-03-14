Cron started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Phillies.

Cron made his second start since signing a minor-league deal with the Red Sox and reiterated to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that he's beyond the back injury that limited him during 2023. He and Bobby Dalbec are competing as the right-handed complement to Triston Casas at first base. Recently, manager Alex Cora talked about Dalbec getting outfield starts, which potentially signals both players making the roster. Dalbec could become the righty-hitting depth option in the outfield to replace the injured Rob Refsnyder (toe).