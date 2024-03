Cron opted out of his minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, giving the organization two days to add him to the big-league roster or release him, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cron played in just five big-league games after signing with Boston as a non-roster invitee March 1, and he went 2-for-11 with three walks. The veteran slugger's .729 OPS in 71 games between the Rockies and Angels last season was the first time his OPS was below .780 since 2017.