Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

It was a roller coaster night for the 23-year-old. Rafaela gave Boston a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning by taking Aaron Civale deep for his fourth long ball of the year, but his throwing error in the top of the 11th nearly gave Tampa Bay the win. The Red Sox were able to tie the game back up in the bottom of the frame though, in part thanks to Rafaela's sacrifice bunt, before winning it in the 12th. Rafaela has collected a hit in 10 of 12 contests in May, batting .275 (11-for-40) on the month with two doubles and two homers, but his 1:11 BB:K is a warning sign that his numbers could swoon quickly as they did in April (.515 OPS in 26 games.)