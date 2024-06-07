Rafaela went 4-for-6 with four RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Rafaela entered Thursday 0-for-10 across his last three games before enjoying a breakout performance. While all four of his hits were singles, three of them led to more runs on the board for the Red Sox. The 23-year-old is slashing a meager .215/.243/.374 through 62 contests, but he's batting .276 (16-for-58) over his last 16 games to show some improvement. Rafaela has added seven home runs, 37 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases this season.