Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Guardians.
Rafaela delivered with men on base on three separate occasions Sunday, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Over his past 10 games, the 24-year-old has tallied four extra-base hits, scored six runs and stolen two bases. On the season, he's hitting .233 with two home runs, 15 rbi, 14 runs scored and six steals across 95 plate appearances.
