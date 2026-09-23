Rafaela was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians with right hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela appeared to pull up while running to first base during the second inning, and he was eventually replaced in center field when Boston's defense came out for the third. The 26-year-old had been playing in his first game back from a right quad injury, and although he's now dealing with an unrelated issue, it's unknown whether he'll be able to play in Thursday's series finale.