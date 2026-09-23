The Red Sox reinstated Rafaela (quadriceps) from the injured list Wednesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports. Rafaela will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

A right quad strain sent Rafaela to the 10-day injured list earlier this month, but he will return to face lefty Foster Griffin in the second game of the series against Cleveland. Rafaela bypassed a rehab assignment but has been taking simulated at-bats against the team's Trajekt machine. The 26-year-old sits with a career-best .282/.317/.443 slash line and has matched last year's mark with 3.9 fWAR this season.