Rafaela is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Mariners.
Rafaela started the first two games of the series and reached base four times, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's matinee. Kristian Campbell is in center field for the Red Sox, while David Hamilton is getting a start at second base.
