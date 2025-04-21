Rafaela is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the White Sox.
Rafaela started the first three games of the series but will get a breather for the finale on Patriots' Day. Jarren Duran will shift over to center field, while Rob Refsnyder is getting the start in left field and batting eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Getting locked in•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Crushes first homer amid struggles•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Logs first XBH•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Exits starting nine•