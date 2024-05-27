Rafaela went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Rafaela's eighth-inning double put him in position to score the winning run. He earlier singled and now has multiple hits in two straight games and has gone 7-for-22 (.318) over the last six. That stretch pushed his batting average to .208, the third time he's climbed above the Mendoza Line this season.