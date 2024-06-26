Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Rafaela has followed a hot stretch to begin June with a slump, having picked up only one hit over his previous five contests. With Rafaela on the bench Wednesday, Jarren Duran will patrol center field and David Hamilton will start at shortstop.
