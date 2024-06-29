Rafaela started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 9-2 loss to San Diego.

Rafaela is having a productive June, but he entered the game on a 1-for-18 run. The multi-hit effort was his eighth of the month, and the infielder/outfielder is batting .417 (20-for-48) over the last 13 games. This was his third consecutive start at shortstop, as manager Alex Cora adjusts to get his hottest bats in the lineup: Jarren Duran slotted in at center field while David Hamilton manned second base.