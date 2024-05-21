Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rays.
Rafaela's two-run shot in the fifth inning was his fifth of the season and snapped an 0-for-16 skid. There have been several skids for Rafaela during his first full season in the majors; the 23-year-old is batting just .195 through 47 games.
