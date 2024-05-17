Rafaela is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Rafaela will get a break as Boston kicks off their series against the Cardinals. The second-year major leaguer opened the campaign as the Red Sox's primary center fielder but has mostly played shortstop over the past month. The lineup absence marks his first time on the bench since April 11.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Swats fourth homer Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Drives in two•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Cracks homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Plates seven in monster game•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Declared everyday shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Another start at shortstop•