Murphy is expected to require season-ending surgery to repair a UCL tear in his left elbow, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Murphy will receive a second opinion first just to be sure, but the full expectation is that he'll need an operation. It's not clear at this point whether it will be Tommy John surgery or perhaps an internal brace procedure, but either one would knock him out for the duration of the 2024 season.

