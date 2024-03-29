The Red Sox placed Murphy (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
His move to the 60-day IL freed up a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Joely Rodriguez. Murphy sustained ligament damage to his left elbow during spring training and is likely to undergo season-ending surgery at some point in the near future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Season-ending surgery expected•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Diagnosed with ligament damage•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Undergoing MRI on elbow•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Returns to majors•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Makes return to Boston bullpen•