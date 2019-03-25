Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Makes Opening Day roster
Brewer has been awarded one of the spots in Boston's bullpen to start the season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Brewer, who was acquired from the Padres during the offseason, had a rough go of it when he made his MLB debut last season. He still has options remaining, so Brewer could be on the Boston-Pawtucket shuttle in 2019. The right-hander had a 3.60 ERA over 10 Grapefruit League innings.
