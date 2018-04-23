Red Sox's David Price: Allows four earned runs
Price (2-2) allowed four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out six across 7.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Athletics.
Price's final line is deceptive, as he worked efficiently throughout his entire start only to give up a three-run home run to Khris Davis to ruin the effort. After two consecutive short outings, Price worked deep into this start, a positive indication regarding the hand and elbow injuries that have plagued him. He'll look to keep his strong early season performance going in his next start, likely to come Saturday against the Rays.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...