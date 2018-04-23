Red Sox's David Price: Allows four earned runs

Price (2-2) allowed four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out six across 7.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Athletics.

Price's final line is deceptive, as he worked efficiently throughout his entire start only to give up a three-run home run to Khris Davis to ruin the effort. After two consecutive short outings, Price worked deep into this start, a positive indication regarding the hand and elbow injuries that have plagued him. He'll look to keep his strong early season performance going in his next start, likely to come Saturday against the Rays.