Red Sox's David Price: Earns third win
Price (3-2) earned the win Sunday over by holding the Yankees to two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six through 6.1 innings of work.
Price held the Yankees scoreless through three before beginning to unravel in the fourth. With one out, the southpaw gave up a home run to Luke Voit, followed by three consecutive singles to load the bases. Gio Urshela then hit a sacrifice fly to score Gary Sanchez and cut the Yankees' deficit to one. Price escaped further trouble when Aaron Hicks got caught stealing home for the third out. Despite the messy inning, the 33-year-old looked sharp overall as he bounced back from a tough 2018 during which he went 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA in four starts against the Yankees. Sunday's win also marks his first at Yankee Stadium. Price will carry a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB into Friday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
