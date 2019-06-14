Red Sox's David Price: Lit up by Rangers
Price lasted just 1.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one as the Red Sox eventually pulled out a 7-6 victory.
Price couldn't extend his run of three straight quality starts, as the Rangers struck for four earned runs in the first inning and two more in the second, chasing the veteran from the contest after he recorded just four outs and tossed 49 pitches. It was forgettable start, but Price's numbers still look good overall so far in his age-33 season, as he's sporting a 3.52 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and a 71:15 K:BB over 61.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...