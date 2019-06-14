Red Sox's David Price: Lit up by Rangers

Price lasted just 1.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one as the Red Sox eventually pulled out a 7-6 victory.

Price couldn't extend his run of three straight quality starts, as the Rangers struck for four earned runs in the first inning and two more in the second, chasing the veteran from the contest after he recorded just four outs and tossed 49 pitches. It was forgettable start, but Price's numbers still look good overall so far in his age-33 season, as he's sporting a 3.52 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and a 71:15 K:BB over 61.1 innings.