Red Sox's David Price: Overcomes shaky start for sixth win

Price (6-4) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Astros.

Price kept the Red Sox in this one after a shaky first three innings. He retired the final 11 men he faced, putting his teammates in position to steal the game late off Houston's bullpen. Boston has now won Price's last five starts, a span in which the left-hander is 4-0 with a 2.87 ERA. Price will look to stay on this roll next Friday at Fenway Park against the White Sox, who rank 26th in runs per game (4.02).