Red Sox's David Price: Overcomes shaky start for sixth win
Price (6-4) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Astros.
Price kept the Red Sox in this one after a shaky first three innings. He retired the final 11 men he faced, putting his teammates in position to steal the game late off Houston's bullpen. Boston has now won Price's last five starts, a span in which the left-hander is 4-0 with a 2.87 ERA. Price will look to stay on this roll next Friday at Fenway Park against the White Sox, who rank 26th in runs per game (4.02).
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Allows two runs in winning effort Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Spins complete-game victory•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Fans six in Saturday's win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start against Toronto on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...