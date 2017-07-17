Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Stays up with Boston
Marrero remained with the Red Sox following the team's activation of Brock Holt from the disabled list Sunday.
Marrero had been sharing third-base duties with Tzu-Wei Lin, but it was the latter who got his walking papers after Holt was activated. The reasoning is simple: Both Lin and Holt hit from the left side, so the right-handed-hitting Marrero is a proper complement to Holt. Marrero's roster status will become moot if the Red Sox acquire a third baseman in the coming weeks, though. The weekend was full of reports that the Red Sox and White Sox are closing in on a deal that will send Todd Frazier to Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Contributes at plate, in field•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Rides pine for second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Extends hit streak to seven•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Late entry into starting nine•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...