Marrero remained with the Red Sox following the team's activation of Brock Holt from the disabled list Sunday.

Marrero had been sharing third-base duties with Tzu-Wei Lin, but it was the latter who got his walking papers after Holt was activated. The reasoning is simple: Both Lin and Holt hit from the left side, so the right-handed-hitting Marrero is a proper complement to Holt. Marrero's roster status will become moot if the Red Sox acquire a third baseman in the coming weeks, though. The weekend was full of reports that the Red Sox and White Sox are closing in on a deal that will send Todd Frazier to Boston.