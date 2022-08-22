Marrero was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
The journeyman infielder will remain in the organization after going unclaimed when the Mets exposed him to waivers Friday. Marrero received a brief cup of coffee with the Mets last week when Eduardo Escobar (oblique) joined Luis Guillorme (groin) on the injured list, leaving the team thin at third base. The 31-year-old appeared in three games before being booted off the 40-man roster shortly after the Mets elected to install top prospect Brett Baty as their everyday option at the hot corner.