Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
