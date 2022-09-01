The Mets selected Marrero's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Marrero will help shore up some depth in the Mets infield after Brett Baty (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Eduardo Escobar is expected to replace Baty as the Mets' everyday third baseman, while Marrero will function as the top backup at three infield spots. He could be in danger of losing his spot on the Mets' 28-man active roster once Luis Guillorme (oblique) is reinstated from the IL, however.