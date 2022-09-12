site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Deven Marrero: DFA'd on Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2022
Mets designated Marrero for assignment Monday.
Marrero loses his roster spot now that Luis Guillorme (groin) is back from the injured list. Having made just six plate appearances at the
MLB-level in 2022, Marrero figures to finish his season in the minors.
