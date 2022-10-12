Marrero elected free agency Sunday.
After opening the 2022 campaign in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with the Long Island Ducks, Marrero resurfaced in affiliated ball with the Mets, who signed him to a minor-league deal in late June. He was added to the Mets' active roster on two separate occasions but served as a depth player in the infield, appearing in just five games and going hitless across six at-bats. The 32-year-old journeyman isn't likely to command anything more than a minor-league deal in free agency this winter.