Marrero has gone 7-for-24 with four walks, six runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse since being outrighted off the Mets' 40-man roster Sept. 16.

The journeyman infielder predictably went unclaimed when the Mets exposed him to waivers earlier this month, and rather than electing free agency, he opted to stick around in the organization as a depth option in the infield. The 32-year-old appeared in five games at the big-league level before the Mets designated him for assignment.