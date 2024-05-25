Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Brewers,

He took Bryse Wilson deep in the sixth inning, giving Smith his first long ball of the year. He's taken over a starting role while Garrett Cooper deals with a slump and a sore shoulder, and Smith has responded by batting .281 (9-for-32) over his last 10 games with two doubles and eight RBI.