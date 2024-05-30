Smith isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Smith failed to record a hit in 12 plate appearances during Boston's previous series against Baltimore, so he'll get a chance to clear his head Thursday. Garrett Cooper will get the nod at first base and bat sixth.
