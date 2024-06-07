Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith was busy in the Red Sox's 14-2 win Thursday, reaching safely on four occasions. He'll get the day off against lefty Garrett Crochet, with Bobby Dalbec filling in at first and batting eighth.
