Smith went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

The Red Sox stole a franchise-best nine bases in this contest, and even the not-so-speedy Smith got in on the fun. The first baseman hasn't done much in June, going 9-for-34 (.265) with two extra-base hits and seven walks over 12 contests. It's still an improvement on his .217/.323/.313 slash line through 133 plate appearances this season, and he's added just two home runs, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles. Smith remains in a strong-side platoon role at first base, and that'll likely continue until Triston Casas (ribs) returns in July.