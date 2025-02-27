Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over St. Louis.

Smith homered for a second consecutive contest, though those are his only two hits through eight exhibition at-bats. The veteran first baseman doesn't have a history of hitting for power -- his career high is 12 long balls in 586 plate appearances with Washington in 2023 -- so his spring power stroke shouldn't be read into too much. Smith signed with New York on a minor-league deal in mid-January and isn't expected to break camp with the big club.