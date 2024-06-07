Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI, one walk and one run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Smith has three multi-hit efforts over his last six contests since getting a rest day last Thursday. He's also picked up at least one RBI in five of those six games. The 28-year-old is up to a .232/.321/.343 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 112 plate appearances since he signed with Boston following his release from Tampa Bay at the start of May. Smith has settled into a strong-side platoon role at first base and played a decent part in run production without adding much else.