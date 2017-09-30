Fister (5-9) was handed the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings of work. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't pitch poorly by any means, as 53 of his 74 offerings went for strikes, but the Red Sox offense ultimately went down quietly and was unable to give him the run support he needed to win. With his final start of the season in the books, Fister will finish with a career-worst 4.88 ERA in 15 starts and three relief appearances, although his strikeout rate jumped all the way up to 8.3 strikeouts per nine, easily a personal best. It'll be tough for him to grab a spot in the postseason rotation or command much in free agency with a shaky pitching line like that.