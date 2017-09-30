Red Sox's Doug Fister: Takes loss in final regular season start
Fister (5-9) was handed the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings of work. He struck out five.
The right-hander didn't pitch poorly by any means, as 53 of his 74 offerings went for strikes, but the Red Sox offense ultimately went down quietly and was unable to give him the run support he needed to win. With his final start of the season in the books, Fister will finish with a career-worst 4.88 ERA in 15 starts and three relief appearances, although his strikeout rate jumped all the way up to 8.3 strikeouts per nine, easily a personal best. It'll be tough for him to grab a spot in the postseason rotation or command much in free agency with a shaky pitching line like that.
More News
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Allows three runs Sunday against Reds•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Hit hard in no-decision versus Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Sees hot streak end with ugly loss to A's•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Continues red-hot run with another gem•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Holds Yankees in check Friday•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Loses despite quality start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...