Doug Fister: 2019 option declined
The Rangers declined Fister's $4.5 million option for 2019 on Friday.
Fister made just 12 starts for the Rangers in 2018 due to injuries, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 5.5 K/9 over those outings. While the veteran right-hander is expected to be healthy by spring training, he has now dealt with injuries in three of the last four seasons, posting a combined 4.56 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over that stretch.
